$1.21 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.37. Ingevity posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 350,098 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Ingevity by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.04. 141,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

