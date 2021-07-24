$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after buying an additional 797,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,621,000 after buying an additional 1,453,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

