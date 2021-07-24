$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.