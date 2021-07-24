$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

