$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post sales of $1.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $3.63 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aravive by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aravive by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aravive in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aravive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Aravive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

ARAV stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aravive has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.10.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

