$1.98 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%.

FBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 291,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,566. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.