$100.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report $100.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $136.90 million. Rocky Brands posted sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $411.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,207,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.13. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

