102,140 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,791,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.24% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $154.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

