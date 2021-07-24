1,056,812 Shares in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Bought by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,056,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,346,000. Edgewise Therapeutics accounts for 3.4% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 2.15% of Edgewise Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,943,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWTX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 158,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

