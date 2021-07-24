$106.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report sales of $106.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.90 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $81.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $430.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGLS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

