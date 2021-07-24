10,710 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after buying an additional 222,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $214.03 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

