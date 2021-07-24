11 Capital Partners LP Acquires 19,150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

11 Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.8% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 79,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,295.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 153,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 142,476 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $39,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Starbucks by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 184,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. 7,934,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

