11 Capital Partners LP Acquires 21,717 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

11 Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 4.4% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,728. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.93.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

