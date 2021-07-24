11 Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

11 Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62,923 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 5.1% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $109.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

