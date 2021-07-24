11 Capital Partners LP Buys 2,513 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

11 Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.2% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $18.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,656.64. 2,436,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,425.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

