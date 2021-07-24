11 Capital Partners LP Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

11 Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the quarter. Aramark makes up approximately 2.2% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 11 Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Aramark worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,414.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 923,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,532. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

