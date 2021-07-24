11 Capital Partners LP Sells 14,282 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

11 Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.4% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $496.63. 521,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,627. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

