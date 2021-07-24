11 Capital Partners LP Sells 28,742 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

11 Capital Partners LP decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,742 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 3.2% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP owned 0.08% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,542,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after buying an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $144,463,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,154,000 after buying an additional 535,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,367. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

