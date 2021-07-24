11,253,152 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Acquired by Tao Capital Management LP

Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,253,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,652,000. Ouster accounts for 27.6% of Tao Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tao Capital Management LP owned approximately 45.01% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUST. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $6,800,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $4,250,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $3,695,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $2,434,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Ouster stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,923. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on OUST. Citigroup began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

