117,518 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.28% of Otter Tail at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 44,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,137. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.