12,155 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 67.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $15,139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,568,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.96. 330,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.