$123.16 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce sales of $123.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.30 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 60.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $552.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

