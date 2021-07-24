12,975 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Wedbush reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

