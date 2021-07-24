$13.82 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $13.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $60.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

