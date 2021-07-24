$13.82 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $13.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $60.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $297.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.49.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
