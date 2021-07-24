130,144 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Northwest Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.