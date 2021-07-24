13,093 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. 56,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,997. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

