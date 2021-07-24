1,330,900 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Purchased by XN Exponent Advisors LLC

XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,330,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,847,000. Six Flags Entertainment makes up approximately 3.5% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,663,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

