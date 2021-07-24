14,057 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after purchasing an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 95,532 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $100.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

