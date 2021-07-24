14,070 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

