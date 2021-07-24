$145.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $145.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $582.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $589.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $649.70 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $668.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

COLB opened at $34.54 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

