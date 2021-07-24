147,602 Shares in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 147,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 107.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

NYSE PRPB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB).

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.