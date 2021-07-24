150,000 Shares in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Purchased by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.41% of Bolt Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:BOLT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 85,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $448.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

