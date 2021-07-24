150,000 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,916,000.

Shares of GIGGU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

