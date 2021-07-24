150,000 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $22,583,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,790,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,727,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,360,000.

Shares of FINM stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

