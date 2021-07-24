150,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth $3,980,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at about $6,474,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.