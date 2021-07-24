15,502 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

