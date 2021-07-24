15,965 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.86. 222,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.08.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

