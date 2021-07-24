$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to post $16.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.33 million to $17.01 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $13.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $66.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.78 million to $67.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $69.39 million, with estimates ranging from $68.89 million to $69.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.00 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $301.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.