$165.46 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will post $165.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.28 million and the highest is $173.19 million. VSE posted sales of $168.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $695.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $716.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $795.85 million, with estimates ranging from $770.70 million to $842.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $658.96 million, a PE ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.24. VSE has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. FIL Ltd raised its stake in VSE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VSE by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in VSE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

