17,032 Shares in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.66. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

