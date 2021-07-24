173,566 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.31% of Griffon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 78,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.