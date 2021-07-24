$187.77 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post sales of $187.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.14 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $775.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Stoneridge by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 385,012 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 37.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.70 and a beta of 1.44.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.