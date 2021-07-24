1,909,270 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,909,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.00% of Hims & Hers Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

HIMS opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $465,294.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $2,075,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

