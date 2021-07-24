19,096 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72.

