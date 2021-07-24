1,998,000 Shares in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Bought by 11 Capital Partners LP

11 Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,000. Glass Houses Acquisition accounts for about 4.6% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLHAU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth $150,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,018,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,015,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

NASDAQ:GLHAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

