1inch Price Tops $1.99 on Major Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005843 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $358.63 million and approximately $212.91 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.54 or 0.00835892 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,311,109 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

