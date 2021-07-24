1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Plans $0.31 Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

1st Source has increased its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

