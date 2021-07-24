$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.90.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.60.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

