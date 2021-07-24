$2.31 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.35. Micron Technology reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $13.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

MU stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,345,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,388,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

