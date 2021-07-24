$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $89.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.06. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

